GTS Securities LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

