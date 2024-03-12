GTS Securities LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,123 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.99% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRTY. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 152.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 107.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SRTY stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.