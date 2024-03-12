GTS Securities LLC Purchases 35,206 Shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS)

GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Free Report) by 323.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at about $500,000.
Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SHUS opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.51.
About Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF
The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.
