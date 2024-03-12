GTS Securities LLC Purchases 52,492 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 203.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,492 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 0.54% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 185.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2,496.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of RWM opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

