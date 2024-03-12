GTS Securities LLC Purchases 52,492 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 203.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,492 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.54% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RWM opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

