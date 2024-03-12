GTS Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA CURE opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.20. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80.

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

