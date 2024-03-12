GTS Securities LLC Sells 22,177 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GTS Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,177 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $166,212,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 579,765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $281.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.94 and a 200-day moving average of $253.99. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $285.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

