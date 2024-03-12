GTS Securities LLC Trims Stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned about 1.11% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CURE opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

