Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 2,184 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.95% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of QDIV opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

