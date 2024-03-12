Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 2,558 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

