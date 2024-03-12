Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 4,345 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 359,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 181,665 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 796,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,747,000 after purchasing an additional 140,337 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after buying an additional 62,319 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,506.9% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 65,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

