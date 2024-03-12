Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ALLETE by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ALLETE by 49.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Up 1.0 %

ALE opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

