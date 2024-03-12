Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 2,184 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.95% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDIV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $351,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 502.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

QDIV opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

