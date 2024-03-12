Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 533 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $7,289,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $76.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

