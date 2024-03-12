Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 67 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.19 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

