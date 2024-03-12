Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

NYSE:TSM opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day moving average is $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $721.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

