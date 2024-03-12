Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.3 %

QCOM opened at $171.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

