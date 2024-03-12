Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,448 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after acquiring an additional 141,104 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 122,128 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 95,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

