Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,494.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,893,000 after acquiring an additional 285,047 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,543,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $239.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $245.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,429 shares of company stock worth $10,839,251 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile



Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

