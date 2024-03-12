Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after buying an additional 370,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

