Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $155.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.14. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.