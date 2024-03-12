Harbour Investments Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

