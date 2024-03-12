Harbour Investments Inc. Has $509,000 Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGMU. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2,351.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 384.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.