Harbour Investments Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 377.1% during the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,435,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

