Harbour Investments Inc. Has $591,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.