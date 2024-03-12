Harbour Investments Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enbridge by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,876,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,425,000 after purchasing an additional 461,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

