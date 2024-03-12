Harbour Investments Inc. Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VV stock opened at $234.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $237.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

