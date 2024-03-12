Harbour Investments Inc. Has $631,000 Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $895.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

