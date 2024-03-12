Harbour Investments Inc. Has $633,000 Stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

PKST stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.80%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

