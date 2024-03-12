Harbour Investments Inc. Has $645,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,822 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

