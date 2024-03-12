Harbour Investments Inc. Has $660,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

