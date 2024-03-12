Harbour Investments Inc. Has $709,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 332.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 394.9% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 418.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,956 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 351.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 311.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 397.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,954 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

