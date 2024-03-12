Harbour Investments Inc. Has $709,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 332.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

