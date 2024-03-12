Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 612.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,088,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 935,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

