Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 321,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 169,422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.