Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKST opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $574.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.80%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

