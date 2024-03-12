Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,124,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,407,000 after purchasing an additional 91,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,936,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 323,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.