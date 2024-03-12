Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,081,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,492,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,850,000 after purchasing an additional 743,163 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,424,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after purchasing an additional 322,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,350,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 159,827 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

