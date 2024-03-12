Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

COF opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

