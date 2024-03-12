Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

NYSE:BX opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

