Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 3,277 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $131.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $588.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

