Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 3,627 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 90.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

