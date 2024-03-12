Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 6,285 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 5,281.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPME. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,173,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 474.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,832,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 527.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 431.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares during the period.

Shares of JPME opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.09. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $373.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

