Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PEAK opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

