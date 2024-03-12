Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.