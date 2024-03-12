Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $239.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,429 shares of company stock worth $10,839,251. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.