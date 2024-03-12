Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,465,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 219.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 157,931 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

