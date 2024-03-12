Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TD shares. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

