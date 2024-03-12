Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 121 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter.

FIW stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $100.49.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

