Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 121 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 121,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

